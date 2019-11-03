DAMEREL, Gardner P. "Tony" Sr., 82, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 1, 2019. Tony is survived by his children, Gardner "Buddy" Damerel Jr. (Katie) and Andrea Garrison (Alan); grandchildren, Michelle, Blair (Dan), Chris and Will; great-grandchildren, Haley, Madison, Mary Reed, Henley and Landon. He is also survived by his sisters, Lois Rucker and Emily King (Bob); and sister-in-law, Anna Merle Damerel. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the funeral service starting at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 4836 Cascade St. N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Interment will be private in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Parkinson's Foundation through his memorial page, www.inmemof.org/gardner-p-damerel.View online memorial
