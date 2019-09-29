DANCE, Carol Cook, 74, of N. Chesterfield, Va., passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Norman H. and Nora Lee Cook. Carol is survived by her husband of 56 years, Garland C. Dance; daughter, Darlene Robinson (W); son, Donnie Dance; daughter, Denise Waff (Eric); grandchildren, Heather, Megan, Brittany, Dylan, Danielle, Hunter and Easton; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Frances Harrison (W), Arlene Haskett (Wayne); brother, Aubrey Cook (W); as well as numerous extended family and friends. Carol devoted her life to her family, always placing their needs ahead of her own. She leaves behind a legacy of unconditional love and selflessness as well as cherished memories to her children and grandchildren. The family will receive friends 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019, at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, Va. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
UPDATED WITH PHOTOS: Kehinde Wiley sculpture unveiled in Times Square, will be permanently installed in Richmond in December
-
AP correction: Liberty University's accreditor reviewing reports about Jerry Falwell Jr.
-
Virginia State Police: All of Warren County's top officials charged in embezzlement probe
-
'Sort of like Mayberry': Virginia town of Front Royal is rocked by economic development scandal