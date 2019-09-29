DANCE, CAROL

DANCE, Carol Cook, 74, of N. Chesterfield, Va., passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Norman H. and Nora Lee Cook. Carol is survived by her husband of 56 years, Garland C. Dance; daughter, Darlene Robinson (W); son, Donnie Dance; daughter, Denise Waff (Eric); grandchildren, Heather, Megan, Brittany, Dylan, Danielle, Hunter and Easton; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Frances Harrison (W), Arlene Haskett (Wayne); brother, Aubrey Cook (W); as well as numerous extended family and friends. Carol devoted her life to her family, always placing their needs ahead of her own. She leaves behind a legacy of unconditional love and selflessness as well as cherished memories to her children and grandchildren. The family will receive friends 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, September 30, 2019, at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, Va. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

