DANCE, Dorothy Anderson, 83, of Chesterfield, precious wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went home to Heaven on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Lynda Dance Heithaus (Gregory) and Deborah Dance Royall (Jesse); grandchildren, Rebecca, Jay, Kimberley, Mark, Brandon, Pamela, Matthew and Amy; and 10 great-grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of almost 61 years, Wilton A. Dance; and her brother, Rev. Charles P. Anderson Jr. Dorothy was her husband's pride and joy. After attending James Madison University, she married upon Wilton's discharge from the Army and spent her life being a devoted wife and homemaker. She enjoyed cooking for her family, keeping a clean home and baking. She was known for her pies and cakes. She did not sit down much; her husband said that she was like a water bug, always busy going this way and that way. Dorothy was a faithful member at Central Baptist Church and particularly loved her friends in Sunday School. Services for Dorothy are private, but the family invites you to visit www.morrissett.com to leave your condolences. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Central Baptist Church, 1500 Courthouse Road, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23236 (804-794-8055). Donations will go to the church benevolent fund and to the Ladies Genesis Sunday School class of which she was a member for 46 years.View online memorial
