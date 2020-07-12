DANCE, PECORIA "PENNY"

DANCE, Pecoria C. "Penny," of Richmond, Virginia, transitioned on July 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles A. Conner. Penny was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Andrew Dance Jr.; and is survived by one daughter, Renae C. Adams of Emporia, Virginia; three grandsons, two great-grandsons, three sisters and one brother, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A viewing will be held on July 15, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Watkins Funeral Home, 2700 North Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23222. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Virginia 23222.View online memorial
