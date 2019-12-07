DANCE, ROBERT JR.

DANCE, Robert Timothy Jr., departed this life December 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sallie J. Dance. Robert is survived by his two sons, Robert T. Dance III and J. David Dance (Melba); granddaughter, Breanna Dance; grandson, Jonathan Dance Jr.; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where there will be a viewing on Sunday, from 1 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Mosby Memorial Baptist Church, 2901 Mechanicsville Turnpike, on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 12 p.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial