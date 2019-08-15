DANCE, Sallie Jones, departed this life August 11, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Robert T. Dance Jr.; two sons, Robert T. Dance III and J. David Dance (Melba); granddaughter, Breanna Dance; grandson, Jonathan Dance; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m., immediately followed by a Rosary service from 7 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3300 R St., on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial