DANER, Lisa Andrea, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019, with a smile on her face and a picture of Steve in her hand. She was 64 years old. She had fought long and hard to win a battle against breast cancer. She was predeceased by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. William E. Daner; her sister, Sandra E. Daner; and her only child, Steven Michael Sterrett. She is survived by her brother, William E. Daner Jr. (Betty) and their children, Bill and Becky; her sister, Ricki Daner Forbes and her children, Erin, Gary, Brendan and Blake; her brother, Gary V. Daner (Jackie) and their children, Holly and Laura. She also leaves behind many lifelong friends and many new ones. Lisa had a love for life. She always had a smile on her face and arms wide open for children and elderly alike. She was known as "Miss Lisa" and the "milkshake lady" at the Midlothian Apothecary, where she worked for over 20 years. When asked why she worked there, she would say because she loved all her customers. She couldn't imagine leaving them to work anywhere else. Lisa requested that she have no service. She wants to be remembered in life. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bon Secours Community Hospice House, 1133 Old Bon Air Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235, Attention: Keith McMullin.