DANIEL, Jessie Sadler, age 83, of Dolphin, Va., passed away December 15, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Harvey and Swanee Sadler. Jessie was a lifelong member of Liberty Church, a life member of Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squad Auxiliary (state, district and local) and a Brunswick Volunteer Rescue Squad Administrative Board member. Jessie retired from the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office after 36 years and then volunteered with the Hospice Support Group of Southside Virginia. Jessie loved her garden, word searches, cats, bus trips, cooking and helping others. She will be missed by so many. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Shelton "Jack" Daniel Jr.; and her brother, Wayne Sadler. She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Strickland of Dolphin and Karen Williams and husband, Gary, of Glen Allen; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Strickland, Ryan Strickland (Gabi Whitten), Meredith Strickland, Kevin and David Williams; her sister-in-law, Frances Wright of Valentines; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, her BVRS Auxiliary sisters; her sitter, Delores Dickens; and her lifelong friend, Kitty Burge. A Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville, with interment in Oakwood Cemetery, Lawrenceville. The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Church General Fund, c/o Jean Browder, 3827 Planters Rd., Lawrenceville, Va. 23868, VAVRS, P.O. Box 279, Oilville, Va. 23129, the Massey Cancer Research Center or a charity of your choice.View online memorial
