DANIEL, Lucy Hunton Kellogg, 86, died peacefully at home September 27, 2019. She was born in Phoenix, Ariz., on March 16, 1933. Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" V. Daniel; her mother, Mercer Catlett Kellogg Day; her father, Robert Willis Kellogg; and her brother, Charles Catlett Kellogg. She is survived by her children, Mary Mercer Daniel, William Verner Daniel Jr. and Hampton Daniel Carey; as well as her beloved grandchildren, Allison Elliott Carey and Anna Kirwan Carey; and her precious granddog, Maggie. Lucy attended Stuart Hall, in Staunton, Va., and graduated from St. Mary's Hall in Burlington, N.J. She also attended Mount Vernon Junior College in Washington, D.C. Lucy was a member of the Country Club of Virginia, The Woman's Club, Three Chopt Garden Club, Junior League of Richmond, Commonwealth Club, Mt. Desert Garden Club and the Seal Harbor Club. Lucy enjoyed her many friends and loved playing bridge, swimming, traveling, knitting and attending the Richmond Ballet and the Richmond Symphony. Flowers and gardening were her passion. She was a flower show judge, daffodil specialist and topiary designer. The family would like to express a deep appreciation to Lucy's wonderful caregivers, Doris, Jay, Naomi, Shirley and Vinecia; and the compassionate care of Hospice of Virginia. Following a private interment, a memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 4, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 12291 River Road. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in Lucy's memory to St. Mary's Episcopal Church or the Three Chopt Garden Club.View online memorial
