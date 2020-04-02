DANIEL, Richard M., 86, of Colonial Heights, passed away March 31, 2020. He was born in Alberta, Virginia, on May 10, 1933, to the late Nathaniel and Lottie Daniel. Mr. Daniel served his country in the United States Army and was a member of the Moose Lodge for 50 years. He loved wood working, especially making things for his girls. Above all, he loved his family and the time he spent with them. Mr. Daniel was preceded in death by his brothers, Maclin Daniel and Porterfield Daniel. He is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Marie Daniel; daughters, Beth Porch (Raymond), Sheila Maitland (Rufus) and Penny Branch (Dwayne); eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Travis; and many extended family members and friends. Due to the spread of coronavirus, a private graveside service will be held at Crestview Memorial Park, La Crosse. A public Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial
