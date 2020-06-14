DANIEL, Thomas I. "Tom," 69 years old, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 8, 2020. Tom retired from the Commonwealth of Virginia as an Assistant Director and upon retirement moved to Center Cross, Va. Tom was a past member of the Mechanicsville Ruritan for 10 years. He was also an active member of the Tappahannock-Warsaw Moose Lodge, as well as being an involved participant in his river community association. Tom loved spending time with his family, admiring and enjoying his classic cars, rooting for the Washington Redskins, the Atlanta Braves and enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. with his wife and family. Tom was born on February 13, 1951, in Fredericksburg, Va., to the late Thomas Tunstall and Hazel Lavoie Daniel. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 36 years, Jean; three children, Sean (Jonelle), Donnie, Lauren; and eight grandchildren; his sister, Jackie Noel (Curtis); and his dog, Buddy. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Faulkner Funeral Home, Marks-Bristow Chapel in Tappahannock, Va. Current state-mandated restrictions will be applied, including appropriate face coverings. The staff will give instructions upon arrival to those who attend. The family will be accepting flowers or a donation in his name to the VCU Massey Cancer Center of Richmond, Va.View online memorial
