DANIELS, Antoinette D., 79, of Richmond, died January 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie L. Daniels; brother, Henry Cofield Jr.; and sister, Vernelle Cofield. Surviving are three daughters, Johnette D. Owens (Charles), Sherry L. Daniels and Kassandra Hodge (Rev. Ralph); three granddaughters, Sherita Thomas (Justin), Shertoria and Sydney Daniels; great-grandson, Jakhai; sister, Joyce Hines (Frank Jr.); brother, Roland Cofield (Mary); host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, January 25, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at Second Baptist Church South Richmond, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd. Rev. Ralph Hodge officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery Monday, 3 p.m. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
