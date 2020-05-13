DANIELS, BETTY

DANIELS, Ms. Betty L., was received into the arms of the Lord on Friday, May 8, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Pam Overbey; grandson, Clay Overbey; sisters, Lottie Daniel and Irene Nash; many nieces and nephews; her dear friend, Christine Overbey; and sister-in-law, Mildred Stevens, who had cared for her with loving devotion the past three years. Betty was employed by Bell Atlantic for over 40 years and volunteered at Henrico Doctors' Hospital for 25 years. She was a faithful member of Derbyshire Baptist Church for over 25 years, volunteering in the nursery and helping prepare and serve the Wednesday night dinners. Betty's jokes and welcoming smiles will be truly missed. Services are private.View online memorial
