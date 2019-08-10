DANIELS, Georgia Crawford, of Chester, age 82, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 4, 1936, in Waukegan, Ill., to Walter and Ann (Swanson) Crawford and moved with her family to Virginia following her father's college coaching career. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents; and her sister, Barbara Kirby. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Mack T. Daniels, of Chester; four beloved children, Graham Daniels (Christine) of Chester, Beth Paul (Tom) of Richmond, Anne Campbell (Kirk) of Virginia Beach and Mary Orr (Bill) of Charlotte; nine grandchildren, Walter and Elinor Daniels, Meredith, Harrison and Ellen Paul, Michael and Taylor Trafton and Crawford and Will Orr; her dear devoted friend of 53 years, Sandy Mick of Chester; and her devoted caregiver, Pearl Emanuel of Chester. Georgia was a beautiful lady, both inside and out. She was May Queen at Roanoke College, Sweetheart of Sigma Chi fraternity, Miss Roanoke 1955 and first runner-up Miss Virginia. She was a competitive athlete who played field hockey and basketball in college. She also competed in synchronized swimming. During her summers, she taught swimming as a counselor at Camp Mont Shenandoah. After college, she moved to Richmond, taught school, got married and raised her family. She was a longtime member of Chester United Methodist Church. Once her children were grown, she returned to teaching high school and was loved by her students. She enjoyed playing tennis and bridge with her friends and spending time with her family and friends at the beach. Georgia's greatest joy came from her role as wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was much loved and will be missed by all who knew her. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home on Monday, August 12, 2019. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel, with interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Georgia's memory to Hospice of Virginia. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial