DANZY, DOMINIQUE

DANZY, Ms. Dominique, age 22, formerly of East Windsor, New Jersey, departed this life May 12, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Lorraine Thomas (Wren Vessel); and father, Michum Danzy; paternal grandmother, Bernice Danzy; a twin brother, Denzel Danzy; twin sisters, Ashley and Brittany Thomas; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Miss Danzy can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Tuesday. Funeral service private. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.

