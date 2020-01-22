DARBY, Mary Grizzard, 96 years old, of Richmond, was called home to Heaven on January 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Irving Everette Darby Jr.; brother, Monroe Grizzard; and a sister, Barbara Zurn. She is survived by her son, I. Everette Darby III (Janet); two daughters, Joanne Darby Gibson (Ray) and Mary Sue DiLego (Thomas); seven grandchildren, Michelle White, Mindy McGhee (Tony), Matt Showalter, Elizabeth Darby (Kayla), Caroline Emig (Kyle), Jonathan DiLego and Alex DiLego; five great-grandchildren, Libbie, Preston, Lanie, Amelia and George. She is also survived by her two sisters, Evelyn Graybeal and Charlotte Dimming; and many nieces, nephews and many dear friends. She was active in Westover Baptist Church, Joy Club and the James River Woman's Club. She was a volunteer at Chippenham Medical Center for 30 years. This work was very dear to her. She was our angel on earth, she loved us so much and now she is our angel in Heaven watching over us. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Bon Air Baptist Church, 2531 Buford Road, Richmond, Va. 23235. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Mary Darby to Bon Air Baptist Church, or Crater Community Hospice, Inc., 3916 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Va. 23805.View online memorial
