DARDEN, Edith Wyatt, a native of Richmond, Virginia, passed away February 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Randolph Digges Darden; her brother, Marine Private Herbert Coffman Wyatt Jr.; and sister, Suzanne Wyatt Shoaf. She is survived by her two sons, Randolph Digges Darden Jr. and his wife, Mary Claire and Louis Reams Darden and his wife, Teresa Ann; her grandcildren, Randolph D. Darden III, Colleen Marie Darden, Charles Richard Darden and Benjamin Wyatt Darden. There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m. Friday, February 28, in Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 903 Forest Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23229.View online memorial
