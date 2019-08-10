DARK, Lattie Robert, 78, of Richmond, departed this life Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Dark. He leaves to cherish his memory a wife, Katrina Dark; loving and devoted daughters, Tanya Dark-Woolfolk (Alonzo Johnson Sr.), Zolita Dark (Collin Coleman), Rachel Dark; seven grandchildren, two sisters, three brothers, two brothers-in-law and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019, and where the family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, at Church of Christ, 3201 Sandy Ln. Interment Riverview Cemetery.View online memorial