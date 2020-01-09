DARLING, Grace May, 88, of Chester, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She was born September 14, 1931, in Hartford, Conn., to the late Victor and Maude Senger. Grace was also preceded in death by husbands, Ernest T. Johnson and Donald F. Darling. She is survived by three sons, Ernest B. Johnson (Freda) of Alvin, Texas, Kenneth A. Johnson of Minneapolis, Minn. and Matthew A. Johnson (Mary Beth) of Chester, Va.; daughter, Carole Angell of Bainbridge, Ga.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grace was a graduate of Windsor High School in Windsor, Conn. and Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Brooklyn, N.Y. Prior to moving to Virginia, Grace was a resident of Pearland, Texas, Bainbridge, Ga. and Lady Lake, Fla. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Centralia Presbyterian Church, 4625 Centralia Road, Chester, Va. 23831. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial
