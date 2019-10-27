DARR, Eliot Stephen, was born on February 23, 2019, and passed away on October 19, 2019. He is deeply loved and truly missed by his parents, Andrew and Tiffany; twin brother, Christopher; grandparents, Charles and Connie Fix and Brad and Tamara Darr; great- grandparents, Thomas and Virginia VanDusen, Bahnee and Duane Friske and Brenda Darr; aunt, Melissa; uncle, Tim; and cousin, Felix Ethier. He was preceded in death by his aunt, Crystal Fix. Eliot smiled and laughed throughout his seven months, bringing joy and happiness to everyone he touched. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Funeral and graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, 11220 Nuckols Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059.View online memorial