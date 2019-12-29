DAUGHERTY, James Michael, "Mike," 87, passed away in Chesterfield, Va., on December 24, 2019. A longtime resident of Chester, Mike and his wife of 52 years, the late Mary Frances Kello Daugherty raised four children in the community. Throughout Chester, Mike was known as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and in earlier years, as a youth softball/baseball coach and avid runner. During his 45-plus-year career in industry beginning as an operator, shift supervisor and ultimately a human resources manager, Mike positively impacted and provided opportunity for countless individuals/ employees at ICI, Maruchan and InterSpan. Mike graduated from Stony Creek High School, Stony Creek, Va., and was the son of the late Paul W. and Rhenda Daugherty. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances; and daughter, Katie Lynette Daugherty. He is survived by daughter, Wanda D. Klein and husband, Z. Klein, of Nelson County, Va.; son, Douglas A. Daugherty; son, J. Michael Daugherty Jr. and wife, Cathy, of Chester, Va.; seven grandchildren, Tyler W. Schmidt and wife, Alexandrea, of San Francisco, Calif., Joshua Daugherty of Richmond, Va., Katelyn Daugherty of Denver, Colo., Kelsey Daugherty of Dallas, Texas, Trevor W. Daugherty of Prince George, Va., J. Daulton Daugherty of Prince George, Va., Lucas Daugherty of Chester, Va.; a loving sister-in-law, Katie Kello Alexander and her family. A graveside interment service will be held in Sunset Memorial Park in Chester, Va., on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Lucy Corr Foundation at lucycorr.org. Condolences may be registered online at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
