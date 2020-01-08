DAUGHETY, Kyle David, 28, of Dinwiddie, passed away on January 2, 2020. Kyle was born on April 28, 1991, in Petersburg, Virginia and resided in Dinwiddie all his life. He graduated from Dinwiddie High School with the class of 2009. Shortly thereafter he began a job at Lowe's in Prince George county, where he worked until his passing. Kyle was a sensitive, funny and loving man. He enjoyed playing his electric guitar and would sometimes sing the lyrics as he played, if we were lucky. Babies and animals gravitated toward Kyle and his gentle demeanor. He was much loved and leaves to cherish his memory his parents, David Daughety and Michele Clarke; brother, Benjamin; grandmothers, Mary Lou Daughety of Portsmouth and Simka Massey of Colonial Heights; grandfather, Charles Massey of Colonial Heights; uncles, Steve and Jeff Daughety (Pam); aunt, Karen Massey (Mohan); and a host of cousins, friends and other family members. His stepsister, Shannon Clarke and her children, Chase and Alex, were especially close to his heart. Kyle was predeceased by his grandfather, Jimmie Daughety; uncle, Patrick Massey; and stepfather, Stephen Clarke, with whom he shared a special bond. Kyle was a remarkable human being and the very picture of kindness. Even though he was challenged with autism, he made and kept close lifetime friends and was an exemplary employee. God bless you, Kyle Daughety. We are so proud to have been your parents. A memorial service will take place on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 5 p.m. at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service, beginning at 4 p.m. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Kyle Daughety, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
4:00PM-5:00PM
4:00PM-5:00PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Guaranteed delivery before Kyle's Visitation begins.
Jan 10
Memorial Service
Friday, January 10, 2020
5:00PM
5:00PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Guaranteed delivery before Kyle's Memorial Service begins.