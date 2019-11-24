DAUGHTREY, Cathleen Summers, born in Roanoke, Virginia, on July 31, 1963, passed away peacefully and beautifully on November 22, 2019, to a life everlasting that she never doubted. She was predeceased by her parents, Harold C. and Dorothy C. Summers; and by her brother, Phillip H. Summers. Cathy is survived by her loving children, Phillip A. Rice (Rachel), Brooks Summers Daughtrey and Walter Frank Daughtrey IV, all of Richmond. She is also survived by her sister, Cynthia S. Coldwell of Richmond; and her brother, Barry L. Summers (Debbie) of Columbus, Ohio; as well as her special cousin, Brenda U. Carleton (Ranny) of Virginia Beach; and many dear nieces and nephews. Cathy exemplified joy, unconditional love, forgiveness, compassion, kindness and optimism. Her family and many others benefitted from her sunny disposition, ability to find laughter in adversity and the value she placed on the strength of being together. Above all, she loved her family. To their consternation, especially her sister's, she also loved convertibles, bikes, scooters, kayaks, the beach even when caution flags were flying and generally any dangerous and death-defying pastime. As an antidote to these activities, she recently completed her certification as a yoga instructor and was looking forward to applying her knowledge and experience. Cathy's faith in God was unwavering and gives us the strength to let her go into the arms of so many loved ones who await her. She will always be in every laugh, tear and moment we spend together as a family. Cathy's memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 520 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond, Virginia, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Her burial will be private. In memory of Cathy, her family would be honored if you would be kind to someone who needs it.View online memorial