DAUL, LAWRENCE "LARRY"

DAUL, Lawrence Clement "Larry," of Chester, Va., went home to Jesus on Monday, November 25, 2019. He is forever at peace, pain-free and cancer-free with his Lord and savior. Larry is survived by his wife, Linda Wilson Daul; three children, Jennifer Cartwright (Dan VanNort), Jessica Simpson (Larry Simpson), Jodie Greene (Charles Greene); 15 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Larry was born to Karl and Evelyn Daul in Wisconsin on November 14, 1946. He was from a large family with 11 children and is survived by his mother; and six siblings, Margie Nitzband, Theresa Krause Young, Mary Lamb, Tony Daul, Jim Daul and Bonnie Flasch. His father; and four of his siblings preceded him in death, John Daul, Kenneth Daul, Carol Wydevyn and Sherri Daul. Larry was a U.S. Navy veteran and served during the Vietnam War. As a natural leader, he made a career of managing businesses and owned a successful furniture repair company. Larry's home church was Cornerstone Assembly of God, where he attended and served in various positions, most notably as lead usher. He also served as a life group leader and in the Elijah House Ministries. Please help us celebrate his life and service to the Lord on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Cornerstone Assembly of God. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent payable to Cornerstone Assembly of God, 10551 Chalkley Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23237.