DAVIDSON, Betty Louise, went to be with the Lord October 31, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, William F. Davidson. She is also survived by her children, Robert W. Davidson, Gail C. Rash (Doug), Todd J. Davidson (Lynda) and William C. Davidson (Donna); six grandchildren, Lacey, Camille, Alexandra, Heather, Austin and Garrett; and four great-grandchildren, Ashley, Cole, Maylene and Aveya. She was born an only child in Passaic, N.J., on August 30, 1925, and resided in Cranford, Whitehouse and Plainfield, New Jersey, until moving to Richmond in 1996. She graduated from Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School in Montclair, N.J., and was a member of the Eastern Star for many years. She enjoyed being active in church activities, most recently at First English Evangelical Lutheran, as well as being a longtime volunteer for the Sheperd's Center of Richmond. She was an avid reader, loved animals and was a well-known figure in her Park Avenue neighborhood. A Celebration of Life service will be held at First English Evangelical Lutheran Church on Saturday, November 23, 2019, beginning at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First English Evangelical Lutheran or the Richmond SPCA.