DAVIDSON, Virginia Louise "Lou" Snyder, 94, our beloved mother, went home peacefully to be with our Heavenly Father, January 29, 2020. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was affectionately called "Meme" by so many who loved her. Lou was born May 13, 1925, in Richmond, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert James Davidson; her parents, Fredrick and Virginia; brothers, Clay, Logan and Billy; and beloved son, Jimmy. She is survived by her devoted and loving family, Linda Angel (Robert), George Davidson (Nancy), Terry Hoover (Gary); and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Luck (Billy); as well as nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Throughout her life, she truly understood the act of giving. She was an active volunteer in her children's PTA, Church of the Holy Comforter, St. Mary's Hospital and Meals on Wheels. Her career as a social worker with Richmond city provided many years of fulfillment and joy. Lou loved playing duplicate bridge and received her Life Master. During her bridge days, she traveled extensively and met many lifelong friends. She was happiest supporting her children and grandchildren and rarely missed any of their activities. Lou was the Matriarch of our family and brightest light we have ever known. She is the most beautiful memory we will keep locked in our hearts forever. Our family wishes to extend the utmost appreciation to the entire staff at Chestnut Grove Assisted Living for the wonderful care they have provided our mother. The family will receive friends, Monday, February 3, 2020, 4 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, February 4, at The Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, 4819 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va., at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society (in honor of Jimmy) or to the Holy Comforter Church.View online memorial
Feb 3
Monday, February 3, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Feb 4
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
11:00AM
4819 Monument Avenue
Richmond, VA 23230
