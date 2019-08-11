DAVIS, Annabelle B., 81, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on August 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Durwood Howard Davis Jr.; and eight brothers and sisters. She is survived by devoted husband of 52 years, Durwood Howard Davis Sr.; son, Ken Simms (Cheryl); daughter, Sheila Gallagher (Norman); six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, where a Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.View online memorial