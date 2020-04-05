DAVIS, Annie Lee Sledd, of Richmond, devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, passed away April 1, 2020, at the age of 106. She was a ninth generation descendant of Joseph Royall and Katherine Banks. The Royall family immigrated to Henrico, Va., from England in July, 1622, on the ship "Charitie." Annie Lee was born in Fluvanna County, Va., on October 6, 1913, where she spent many happy summers with her grandmother, Annie Archer Strange Pettit, in Fork Union, Va. Annie Lee moved to Richmond with her mother and father when she was six years old. She attended public schools and graduated from John Marshall High School in 1931 and then married Roy Preston Davis in 1933. She worked alongside her husband in the family grocery business located on Government Road for many years. She was a member of Leigh Street Baptist Church for 85 years and enjoyed being hostess for the Church Hill Christmas Candlelight Tour where her church held a Christmas organ recital. She was an active member of the Woman's Missionary Union and served on numerous committees. Annie Lee was a member of the Eastern Star for well over 50 years. Annie truly enjoyed going downtown with her mother, Grace, every Monday and having lunch at Miller and Rhodes Tea Room. She was an avid reader, seamstress and gardener. Annie Lee dearly enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, whom she loved deeply. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Roy; her parents, Gracie Pettit Sledd and Dibrell Nelson Sledd; her son, Robert Nelson Davis (Virginia); grandson, Robert Nelson Davis Jr.; and her dear sister-in-law, Mary Hubbard of Wilmington, N.C. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Davis Snow (Ray) of Manakin Sabot, Va.; four grandchildren, Renee Johnson Dryden (David), Leanne Johnson Flagg (Mark), Donna Davis Jacob (Kenneth) and Richard Davis; four great-grandchildren, Brooke Davis, Dustin Davis, Angela Long and Charlotte Dryden; and four great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to sincerely thank all of the wonderful staff for the kindness given to her during her years at the Masonic Home of Virginia. Our gratitude and special thanks go to Tammy Walker, Marlena Jennings, Wanda Karbo and the Memory Support Unit Coordinator, Barbara Jehu. A memorial service will be held in the Masonic Home Chapel at a later date. Interment will be private in the family cemetery in Fork Union, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Richard E. Brown Unit of the Masonic Home of Virginia.View online memorial
