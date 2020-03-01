DAVIS, Arthur "Pete" Oudry, 92, originally of Dayton, Ohio, passed away in Richmond, Virginia, on February 26, 2020. Pete was born in Asheville, North Carolina, on December 17, 1927. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur O. Davis Sr., Mary Frederickson Davis Beach; sister, Mary Brent Adams; first wife, Beverly McClain Davis; second wife, Jean Somerville Davis; and stepson-in-law, Robert Moorman. Pete is survived by his daughters, Susan L. Feeser, Linda C. Odiorne, their husbands, Robert A. Feeser and Stephen C. Odiorne; and stepdaughter, Helen I. Moorman; and nine grandchildren, Benjamin Feeser (Lauren), Katherine Sykes (Rick), Kimberly Dunn (Bob), Craig Moorman (Leigh), Danielle Mairs (Scott), Phillip Sauvey (Suann), Cheryl Shingledecker, David Shingledecker (Jill) and Jeannette Odiorne. Pete was a graduate of Coshocton High School, Denison University in Granville, Ohio and attended St. John's College in Annapolis, Maryland. After college, Pete moved to Dayton, Ohio, where he began his career in accounting and IT, working for Dayton Tire & Rubber, National Cash Register (NCR) and Montgomery County Children Services. Pete was an active servant to his community throughout his life, successfully leading efforts to improve public transportation in both Dayton and Richmond. In Richmond, he was active in Lead, RISC and the Virginia Democrat party. He was a passionate supporter of the African American community. He volunteered for over 20 years at the Wesley Community Center in Dayton, Ohio. Pete earned multiple awards in recognition of his service to the Wesley Center, including the Emily Upham social justice award and an award by the Mayor of Dayton. The Wesley Center recognized Pete as one of its top 10 most influential people. Pete will be remembered for his passion to help communities in need, his intellectual curiosity and love for books and birdwatching. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wesley Community Center at 3730 Delphos Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Visitation will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bliley's Funeral Home, 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond, Virginia. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cedarfield, 2300 Cedarfield Parkway, Henrico, Virginia.View online memorial
