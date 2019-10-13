DAVIS, Betty Murry, 89, of Montpelier, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Oliver and Ruth Decker Murry of Glen Allen. She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Buford Davis; two lovely daughters, Karen Kirby (Marshall) and Genia Knouse (Terry); seven grandchildren, her most precious treasures, Justin Burns (Tabitha), Jeremy Burns, Sara Kirby, Matthew Kirby, Nathan Knouse, Ben Knouse, Sophia Knouse; and two great-grandchildren, J. D. Sirry and Savannah Burns. Betty grew up in Greenwood United Methodist Church and was a 1947 graduate of Glen Allen High School. She loved sports, especially college basketball and bowling. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Bliley's Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Chapel Church of Christ, 16763 Woodman Hall Rd., Montpelier, Va. 23192, where she was an active member for 48 years. Interment in Church of Our Savior. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Chapel Church of Christ.View online memorial