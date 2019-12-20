DAVIS, Bonnie Katherine, age 81, died December 18, 2019, at her home after a long battle with lung disease. A resident of Midlothian, Va., she was born to the late Howard and Katherine Taylor on December 19, 1937, in Wythville, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Captain Gene F. Davis, USMC (retired). She is survived by her daughters, Teresa McGee, Linda Copal, Sherrie Bingham; and five beloved grandchildren. Growing up in the church, Bonnie was a Christian and she enjoyed a humble home life. Raised in the country with six brothers and sisters, she was brought up to value simple pleasures. She enjoyed gardening, the companionship of friends and the love of her family. In her youth, she survived the polio outbreak which claimed not only the lives of two brothers but many of the children of the Wythville community. Bonnie married Gene, the young Marine who proposed wearing his dress uniform and with diamond ring in hand, at her high school picnic. For 59 years, they shared life's joys and sorrows. Together they raised children, enjoyed grandchildren, experienced travels and adventure, ran a successful business and had a long and happy marriage. She was a kind and loving mother and a devoted and faithful partner. Bonnie was a bright spirit who was deeply loved. She joins her loving husband in heaven. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23112. Funeral will take place Saturday, December 28, at 11 a.m. at Victory Tabernacle Church, at 11700 Genito Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23113. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park, 1020 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Veteran's fund at Victory Tabernacle Church.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Northam wants to boost tobacco and fuel taxes, end vehicle inspections, slash registration fees
-
'Rumors of War' was purchased for $2 million; Pam and Bill Royall were instrumental in the acquisition
-
Spanberger says she will vote to impeach Trump
-
Spotsylvania County man gets five life terms for sexual assault of child
-
American Civil War Museum's CEO Christy Coleman leaving Richmond museum for Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation