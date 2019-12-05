DAVIS, Buford Erlin, 91, of Montpelier, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, December 2, 2019. He was the son of the late Aubry and Hilda Stanley Davis of Montpelier, Va. Buford was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Betty Murry Davis; sister, Byrle Davis Siegfried Wheedleton; and brother, Ernest Franklin Davis Sr. He is survived by his sister, Florence Ann Payne; two lovely daughters, Karen Kirby (Marshall) and Genia Knouse (Terry); seven grandchildren, Justin Burns (Tabitha), Jeremy Burns, Sara Kirby, Matthew Kirby, Nathan Knouse, Ben Knouse, Sophia Knouse; and two great-grandchildren, J.D. Sirry and Savannah Burns. Buford grew up in Hopeful Baptist Church and attended The Montpelier School. He loved singing in the choir at Chapel Church of Christ, where he was a member for 45 years. He also spent countless hours building the church's fellowship hall. He loved building things with his hands and farming the land that had been in his family for 150 years. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 7, 11 a.m. at Chapel Church of Christ, 16263 Woodman Hall Rd., Montpelier, Va. 23192. Interment in Church of Our Saviour Cemetery, 17102 Mountain Rd., Montpelier, Va. 23192. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chapel Church of Christ.View online memorial
