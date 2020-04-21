DAVIS, CALLIE

DAVIS, Callie McGregor, went to be with the Lord on April 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Inez and Chesley McGregor; husband, Clota F. Brown Jr.; and a brother, Chesley Tony Jr. She is survived by her husband, Gene Davis of Tappahannock, Va.; daughters, Edie Moore (Frankie) and Penny Brown Yarka of Tappahannock, Va.; a son, Clota F. Brown III of Cookeville, Tenn.; and her sister, Patricia Andrews of King and Queen County, Va.; grandchildren, Whitney and Ashley Moore, Jeff Adams, Sarah and Chesley Brown; and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her dogs and horses. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Gethsemane Church of Christ, 5146 Mechanicsville Tnpk., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. bennettfuneralhomes.com

