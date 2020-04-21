DAVIS, Callie McGregor, went to be with the Lord on April 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Inez and Chesley McGregor; husband, Clota F. Brown Jr.; and a brother, Chesley Tony Jr. She is survived by her husband, Gene Davis of Tappahannock, Va.; daughters, Edie Moore (Frankie) and Penny Brown Yarka of Tappahannock, Va.; a son, Clota F. Brown III of Cookeville, Tenn.; and her sister, Patricia Andrews of King and Queen County, Va.; grandchildren, Whitney and Ashley Moore, Jeff Adams, Sarah and Chesley Brown; and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her dogs and horses. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Gethsemane Church of Christ, 5146 Mechanicsville Tnpk., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. bennettfuneralhomes.comView online memorial
Most Popular
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
UPDATE: Four Northern Virginia counties account for 42% of state's COVID-19 hospitalizations
-
Parole granted for man convicted of killing Richmond officer in 1979, drawing outrage from police
-
COVID-19 testing, the key to lifting public restrictions, stalls in Virginia
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial Park - 2 cemetery plots and vaults valued at $8,590 but will sell for $6,000 C…