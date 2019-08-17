DAVIS, Carol F., 69, of Richmond, died unexpectedly Thursday, August 15, 2019. Carol was confirmed at Temple Beth El and was a longtime member. Carol, with her mother, started the Beth El Bingo Game which provided funds for Temple Beth El operations for many years. Carol was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Selma Freedlander. She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Lovic Davis; brother, Wayne Freedlander; and niece, Staci Freedlander; as well as her two canine companions, Maggi and Jake. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 18, at Beth El Cemetery, 3330 Grove Ave. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Carol's name to Henrico Humane Society, www.henricohumane.org/donate.View online memorial