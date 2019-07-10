DAVIS, CHARLES "CHAD" IV

DAVIS, Charles J. "Chad" IV, 48, of Virginia Beach, Va., formerly of Midlothian, Va., died peacefully Friday, July 5, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Brenda Sue Davis of Virginia Beach, Va.; his father, Charles J. Davis III; and stepmother, Christine Davis of Midlothian, Va.; and brother, Drew Davis of Houston, Texas. Chad had several aunts, uncles, cousins and second cousins he loved and asked about often with always a kind word. Chad will be sorely missed by all his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Virginia Beach Rescue Squad, 740 Virginia Beach Blvd., 23451. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, Va. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial