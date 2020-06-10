DAVIS, Clara B., 70, departed this life June 5, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters, Patrice and Stacey Brooks; two grandchildren, Travarious and Fatima Brooks; sister, Francine Brooks; brother, James Brooks Jr.; and host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Friday, June 12, 2020, from 1 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
