DAVIS, CLAUDINE

DAVIS, Claudine R., 80, of Richmond, died July 3, 2020. Surviving are three daughters, Emily A. Page (Nathaniel), Vanessa C. Smith and Claudine D. Smith Williams; three sons, devoted, Larry D. Davis; Wayne L. and Marlon T. Smith; three grandchildren, Larvell N. Davis, Willie Arrington and Toniqueka Chandler; five great-grandchildren, Justin and Trevor Winston, Deja and Desirae Chestnut and Kristian M. Davis; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Kevin L. Sykes officiating. Interment Washington Memorial Park. Online guestbook and live streaming at scottsfuneralhome.com.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of CLAUDINE DAVIS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.