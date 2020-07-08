DAVIS, Claudine R., 80, of Richmond, died July 3, 2020. Surviving are three daughters, Emily A. Page (Nathaniel), Vanessa C. Smith and Claudine D. Smith Williams; three sons, devoted, Larry D. Davis; Wayne L. and Marlon T. Smith; three grandchildren, Larvell N. Davis, Willie Arrington and Toniqueka Chandler; five great-grandchildren, Justin and Trevor Winston, Deja and Desirae Chestnut and Kristian M. Davis; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Kevin L. Sykes officiating. Interment Washington Memorial Park. Online guestbook and live streaming at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
