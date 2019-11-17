DAVIS, Deacon Dolphus, age 82, of Richmond, departed this life November 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Karen Davis; four daughters, Clintona Davis, Cherisse Robinson (Edward) and Stacy and Kelly Davis; three sons, Carlos (Ida), Scott (Sonja) and Philip Davis; 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; one sister, Ariel Davis; one brother, Charles R. Davis; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. He was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers (Branch 496) and the Young Men Love and Union Club. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, 11 a.m. at New Canaan Baptist Church, 4712 Forest Hill Avenue, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. Louis Blakey Jr. and Dr. Lois Blakey-Paige, pastors. Rev. Louis Blakey Jr., eulogist. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.View online memorial