DAVIS, Deborah "Debbie," age 66, died on January 7, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Carson and Gloria Davis; and brother, Dwight Davis. She is survived by her sister, Gale Davis; niece, Britton Maitland (Bryan); nephew, Daniel Davis (Andrea); aunt, Barbara Puryear; and great-nieces and nephews, cousins; and lifelong friend, Faye Harvey. Debbie was a caring nurse for 38 years. Services will be private.View online memorial
