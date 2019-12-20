DAVIS, Mrs. Dorothy Stokes, 92, of Richmond, died December 12, 2019. She is survived by her six children, William Louis Davis III, Bruce Irvin Davis, Ralph Edward Davis (Randi), Wanda Davis (Xavier), all of Richmond, Va., Marvin Wayne Davis (Genesee) of Ashland, Va. and Charles Ray Davis (Wanda) of Harvey, La.; a host of grand and great-grandchildren and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at W.E. Hawkes & Son Funeral Home, Blackstone. Funeral services Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 476 Mt. Nebo Rd., Blackstone, Va. 23824, with interment in the church cemetery.View online memorial