DAVIS, Dr. Ronald Kenneth, 83, of Kilmarnock, died on August 3, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Kilmarnock United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to MCV Foundation, 1228 East Broad Street, P.O. Box 980234, Richmond, Va. 23298-0234, Memo line, M30017 Department of Surgery Residency Program Endowment Fund or Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury Parkinson's Support Group, 132 Lancaster Drive, Irvington, Va. 22480.View online memorial