DAVIS, Ernest F. Sr., 87, of Montpelier, Va., left this life on September 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy E. Davis; son, Donald Lee; daughters, Nancy and Lesa. Ernest is survived by his son, Ernest E. Davis Jr. and wife, Sandra G. Davis; daughter, Donna Ray Lane and husband, Clyde Lane; daughter, Ernie Faye. He's also survived by his brother, Buford Davis; and sister, Florance Ann Payne. Ernest had eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral will be Monday, September 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Woodward Funeral Home, 200 Fredericksburg Ave., Louisa. Visit online guestbook at woodwardfh.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Richmond teacher appears on 'Ellen' after picture of him cutting student's hair goes viral
-
UPDATE: 57-year-old woman killed in Short Pump-area shooting involving police officer
-
Stoney fires Richmond's top administrator after scathing inspector general report finds city hired 5 of her relatives
-
A Texas businessman bought 3,500 acres in New Kent. Now he's started a PAC. What does he want?
-
Yes, KFC is testing a Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts in Richmond, but you can't get it in the city