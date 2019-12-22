DAVIS, GORDON

DAVIS, Gordon Gray, of Henrico, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Joyce W. Davis; son, Richard B. Davis; daughter, Sandra Cook (Larry); brother, John Davis (Lynda); and sister, Alice Hardison. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.

