DAVIS, Gordon Gray, of Henrico, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Joyce W. Davis; son, Richard B. Davis; daughter, Sandra Cook (Larry); brother, John Davis (Lynda); and sister, Alice Hardison. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
