DAVIS, IVOR II

DAVIS, Ivor Kistler II, 51, of Hopewell, Virginia went to be with the lord on August 19, 2019, after battling cancer for several months. He is survived by his daughter, Samantha Zimny and her fiance, Michael Fogle of Chester Gap, Va.; daughter, Megan Davis of Charles City, Va., Janet Davis and husband, Bradley Zimny of Charles City, Va. He also leaves behind Avis and Richard Greenstreet of Kan., Althea and Kenneth Wallace of Kan., Steve McClain of Kan., Mike Wallace and Tammy Starkey of Kan., along with many other beloved family members and friends. He was born in Fredericksburg, Virginia, but grew up in the Chester, Midlothian area, graduating from Thomas Dale High School in 1987. Ivor was owner and founder of Quality Wood Floors in Hopewell, Va., since 1991. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge in Hopewell. He loved to fish and hunt and he loved the NASCAR races. He spent many hours making his own fishing lures and dabbled in woodworking from time to time.