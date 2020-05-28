DAVIS, James M., 51, of Richmond, departed this life May 21, 2020. A walk-through viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Northam signals coming order on wearing masks
-
Northam faces criticism for Virginia Beach visit without a mask; COVID-19 cases increase by 495
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginians must wear masks in public buildings and businesses starting Friday
-
Principal of Mary Munford Elementary tests positive for COVID-19 after computer distribution event
-
WATCH NOW: Va. Parole Board grants release to another convicted killer in decision assailed by authorities, victim's family
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Lot #997-1, asking $1500. Call 804-833-6028
Washington Memorial - 2 burial sites,present value $10,000, will sell both for $5,000. Will …