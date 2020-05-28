DAVIS, JAMES

DAVIS, James M., 51, of Richmond, departed this life May 21, 2020. A walk-through viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

