DAVIS, JOHN

DAVIS, John T. Jr., 79, of Richmond, died November 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Catherine V. Davis. Surviving are two sons, Kevin (Rhonda) and Marlon (Monica) Davis; daughter, Terry Coleman (Johnny Finn); stepdaughter, Monica Holloman (Michael); 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; his loving dog, Ace; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., from 6 to 7 p.m. and where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 22. Father Andrew Terry officiating. Interment Washington Memorial Park. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

