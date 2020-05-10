DAVIS, Joseph "PawPaw" Earl, 82 (39), of Chester, went to be with the Lord on May 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Aileen; and son, Kenny; brothers, Pierce, H.A., Thomas, Mark and Bobby; sisters, Evelyn, Lula and Iris. He leaves cherished memories with his loving wife, Joyce Davis; daughters, Sharon St. Mary (Steve), Debbie Harris (Doug), Lois Hernandez (Richard); daughters-in-law, Nora Davis, Joann Godsey; stepson, Kevin Herring; grandchildren, Jessica, Melissa, Phillip, Henry, Scott, Alexandra, Jonathan, Eric, Korey and Jennifer; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Roy; sisters, Louise and Elizabeth; and numerous nieces and nephews. He retired as the owner of Chester Radiator Shop. His greatest love was his family and he enjoyed aggravating every child he met. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, classic cars and car races. He had a wonderful sense of humor, was the keeper of family stories and loved banana pudding. He was loved immensely and will be greatly missed. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, at Dale Memorial Park. A funeral procession will leave Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service at 9:15 a.m. Please arrive by 9 a.m. and do not exit your vehicle. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Cares Fund c/o Station 14, P.O. Box 40, Chesterfield, Va. 23832.View online memorial
