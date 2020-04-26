DAVIS, Laura Sheree Cox, was born February 14, 1973, in Prince George County, Virginia, and left this beautiful earth April 17, 2020. She was a wonderful and inspiring wife, mother, sister, daughter, friend and teacher who was devoted to her husband of 22 years, Chris; their two beautiful daughters, Emma Kate (16) and Anna Gail (11); and parents, Jack and Emily Cox. She was incredibly proud of her "adopted son," Reginald Williams, who she deemed her pride and joy. Laura is also survived by her loving brother, Keith Cox (Amy Cox); her nephew, Blake Cox (Samantha Cox); her mother and father-in-law, Gail and Steve Davis; brother-in-law, Steve Davis Jr. (Samantha Davis); and nephew and niece, Jamie and Allie Davis. Laura was known by her friends and family for her uplifting free-spirit and her dreams to fulfill every one of her aspirations in life. Laura was confident and strong-willed, which is the reason she was able to follow in her mother and father's footsteps by dedicating her career to education. She was a beloved teacher, serving as a fifth and sixth grade math and history teacher at William A. Walton Elementary and J.E.J. Moore Middle School for 22 years since her graduation from Old Dominion University in 1996. Laura saw potential in every student that walked into her classroom and had a passion for seeing every child find success. Laura was an awe-inspiring woman and will be missed by many. Her spirit will forever live in our hearts. All services will be private. The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Governor's office says 'Phase One' of reopening Virginia 'will not last for two years'; Chesterfield church says it didn't hold large gathering
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…