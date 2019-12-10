DAVIS, Louis Ray, 81, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Davis; and siblings, Melvin Davis, Raymond Davis and Evelyn Davis. Louis retired after over 40 years as self-employed from his dump truck business. He enjoyed NASCAR, refurbishing "old" trucks and spending his evenings socializing with a community of close friends. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Daniel "Danny" Davis (Mary Ellen) and Deena Dowdy (Rob); grandchildren, Josh Eddleton, Halie Eddleton, Lane Davis and Reid Davis; sisters, Mary Yarborough and Lois Parsley; as well as a host of extended family and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made to nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
