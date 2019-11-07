DAVIS, Margie Dickinson, of Midlothian, age 55, passed away after a brief illness on November 2, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Michael Davis; children, Axel, Nicole and Mitch; mother, Pat Dickinson; sister, Paige Dickinson; brother, Derek Dickinson; uncle, Vance Baugham (Jiang), all of Richmond; brother, Bern of Largo, Fla.; aunt, Susan Scearce (Dickie) of Swansboro, N.C.; brother in-law, Randy Davis; sisters in-law, Bonnie Davis, Karen Sokolowski (Greg); and nephew, Adam; first cousins, Don Goz, Larry Harlow, Taro, Kenji and Allison Baugham, Michelle and Jeremy Millhouser. Margie graduated from Woodberry Forest, the University of Virginia and Virginia Commonwealth University. She served on the Board of the DuPont Credit Union, on the Health Center Commission that oversaw the operation and expansion of Lucy Corr Nursing Home and was elected to three terms as Chesterfield County/James River District Director on the Soil and Water Conservation Board. Above all else, she dedicated herself to being a loving mother to her three children. A celebration of her life will be held at River Road Church, Baptist, 8000 River Rd., Richmond, Va., at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to River Road Church, Baptist.View online memorial